Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.85. 22,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $246.18. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

