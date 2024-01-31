Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.35. 34,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,163. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.