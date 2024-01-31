Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.5% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.04. 271,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,497. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

