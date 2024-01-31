Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 580,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,686. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $152.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

