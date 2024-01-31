VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after acquiring an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APTV opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

