VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

