Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
VZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 5,461,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,034,100. The stock has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.72.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.