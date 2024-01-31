Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.73. 370,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,781. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

