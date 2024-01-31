Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $0.06-0.10 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 971.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,579,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 556,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 534,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

