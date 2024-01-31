Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 6,488 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 556,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

