Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 119 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $53,129,475 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $36.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7,157.54. 2,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,094. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,811.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,332.62. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,988.99 and a 1-year high of $7,423.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

