Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,852 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL traded down $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $426.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,559. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

