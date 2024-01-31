Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,960 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,180. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

