Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after purchasing an additional 189,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,553,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,155,531. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 208,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,764. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.