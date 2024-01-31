Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.72. 1,770,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

