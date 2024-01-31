Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $899,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $166.04. 780,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,609. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.49.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

