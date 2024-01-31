Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $733,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. 128,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.