Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,895,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,420 shares of company stock worth $3,429,797 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.94. 210,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

