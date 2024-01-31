Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

ANET traded down $12.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,266. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.43 and a 52-week high of $272.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,918 shares of company stock valued at $52,365,625 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

