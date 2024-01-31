Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 39,064 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,127,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 121,478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $4,998,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,916. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $667.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.70.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 28.18%. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.72%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.