Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 7,047 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.