Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,874,000 after purchasing an additional 654,792 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 807.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 438,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,739. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

