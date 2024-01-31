Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 435 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $13.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.15. 149,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,249. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.