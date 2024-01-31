Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.32. 27,777,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,746,094. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.00. The company has a market cap of $601.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

