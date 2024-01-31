Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

