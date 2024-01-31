Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 43,030 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $216,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.72. 979,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,846. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The company has a market cap of $509.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

