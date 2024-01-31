Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00013308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $159.04 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016643 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.96 or 1.00127407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00192422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.77978259 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $8,042,243.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

