Wanchain Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,611,900 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

