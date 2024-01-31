Waterford Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Waterford Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.12. 1,217,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

