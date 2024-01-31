Waterford Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waterford Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,597,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. 743,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,794. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

