Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $492.40 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.