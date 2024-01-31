Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $602.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

