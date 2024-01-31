Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,912,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

