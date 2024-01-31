Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

