Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.6 %

FCX stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.