Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.