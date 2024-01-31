Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

