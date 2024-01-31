Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 254 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $298,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Cigna Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 251,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.99. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

