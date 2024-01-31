Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.38.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCK opened at $490.02 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $494.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.26 and its 200 day moving average is $446.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.