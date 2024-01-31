Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $52.37, but opened at $50.52. Webster Financial shares last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 362,354 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,392. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,112,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

