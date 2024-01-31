Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,479,700 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

