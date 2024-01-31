Wells Fargo & Company Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.58.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,093. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 669.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.