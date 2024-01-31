Wells Fargo & Company Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 669.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.