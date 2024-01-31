WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
WesBanco Price Performance
WesBanco stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.78.
About WesBanco
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WesBanco
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- IBM stock jumps to 10-year high on accelerated AI growth
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.