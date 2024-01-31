Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.7 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to 13.00-15.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.