Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

