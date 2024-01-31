William Blair Comments on Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $377.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

