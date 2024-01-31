William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

NYSE RCL opened at $126.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

