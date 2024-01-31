Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.