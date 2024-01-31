Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $139.72. The company had a trading volume of 58,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average is $129.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

