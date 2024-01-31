Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Woodward Trading Down 0.9 %

WWD stock opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Woodward by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

